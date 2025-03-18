2024 will go down as another year of progress for British savings company Phoenix Group Holdings (OTCPK:PNXGF). Its transition from closed-book consolidator to a more comprehensive savings and retirement business continues, while profits, medium-term financial targets and
Phoenix Group: Delivering Another Year Of Progress
Summary
- 2024 will go down as a strong year for U.K. savings business, Phoenix Group.
- Assets under administration continue to rise despite run-off from its closed-book business, with positive operating leverage driving strong growth in profits and cash generation.
- Medium-term financial targets have been raised, putting the dividend on an even firmer footing.
- These shares have appreciated around 15% since my last piece. While there has been some yield compression, Phoenix still looks appealing to both income and total return investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PNXGF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.