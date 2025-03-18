Applied Materials: Massive Share Buyback Is Positive
Summary
- I reiterate a 'Buy' rating for Applied Materials with a one-year target price of $196 per share, driven by its strong position in AI and energy-efficient computing markets.
- AMAT reported 6.8% revenue growth and 9.2% adjusted net income growth, with notable strength in its Semiconductor Systems segment.
- A new $10 billion share repurchase authorization, on top of $7.6 billion remaining, demonstrates management's confidence and is a positive catalyst for the stock.
- Despite China risks, Applied Materials is poised for 7% organic revenue growth and 20bps margin expansion, supported by its strategic investments and market positioning.
