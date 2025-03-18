COWG: 4 Reasons Why I Would Avoid This ETF

Blue Chip Portfolios
1.73K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The Pacer U.S. Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF launched in December 2022 and current has $1.1 billion in assets.
  • COWG has a high expense ratio compared to other products.
  • COWG has underperformed compared to other large cap growth ETFs and lacks exposure to mega cap tech companies.
  • The ETF focuses on high-valuation growth equities, which I view as a negative.
  • I rate COWG a Sell.

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

The Pacer U.S. Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) is an ETF which provides exposure to large cap growth companies with above average free cash flow margins.

COWG launched in December 2022 and currently has

This article was written by

Blue Chip Portfolios
1.73K Followers
Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company focused on delivering investing insights on single stocks, ETFs, and CEFs. Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COWG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on COWG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COWG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News