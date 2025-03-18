Accenture Q2 Preview: Long-Term Growth Remains Unchanged
Summary
- I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating on Accenture with a one-year target price of $415 per share, despite recent stock price pressures.
- Accenture's Q1 FY25 results showed 8% constant revenue growth and 10% adjusted EPS growth, with healthy 12-month rolling booking growth.
- Accenture's investment in AI and cloud computing positions it well for future growth, despite current economic and US federal government spending uncertainties.
- I anticipate Accenture's revenue to grow 3% organically in FY25, with 6% organic growth from FY26 onwards, supported by M&A activities and margin expansion.
