Semiconductor stocks have turned south after peaking in July 2024. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) has flirted with bear-market territory over recent weeks despite ongoing investments in AI. One of the fund’s most significant components is QUALCOMM (
Qualcomm: Raising My Price Target Despite The AI Growth Story In Question
Summary
- I maintain a buy rating on QCOM, seeing shares as significantly undervalued, despite recent underperformance and solid earnings growth.
- Qualcomm's Q1 FY 2025 results were strong, driven by robust returns from its QCT portfolio, with notable growth in IoT and automotive segments.
- Risks include competition, uncertainties with Huawei, and potential margin pressures from rising manufacturing costs.
- Technically, QCOM shows a mixed but generally constructive pattern, with near-term support at $150 and a potential breakout above the mid-$170s.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.