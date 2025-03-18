Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is facing one of the most complicated periods in its history, and the main problem is that its future does not depend on it. The company has no power to prevent the imposition
Brown-Forman: Tariff Worry Creates A Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Brown-Forman faces severe challenges due to international tariffs, causing a significant drop in stock price, despite its strong historical performance and dividend growth.
- The trade war, especially with the European Union, has drastically impacted whiskey exports, with a potential 50% tariff looming.
- Despite the current turmoil, I believe the trade war will not persist, and Brown-Forman's resilience and undervaluation present a strong buying opportunity.
- The company's historical resilience, high profitability, and strategic responses to tariffs suggest a potential recovery and return to historical valuation multiples.
