McDonald's: Value Menu, Digital Focus To Sustain Competitive Advantage, Upgrade To Buy
Summary
- I think McDonald’s stock will be a safe heaven in 2025 considering the uncertainty surrounding tariff and inflation.
- The company’s value menu and digital focus would sustain their competitive advantage despite a weak consumer spending environment.
- The company handled the food safety crisis well, and I think McDonald's steady growth will be favored amid the uncertain macro environment.
- I am upgrading MCD stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a fair value of $320.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MCD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.