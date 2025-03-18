United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is a semiconductor company I've been following for quite some time. I previously
United Microelectronics: Geopolitical Risks Now Outweigh Rewards
Summary
- Geopolitical risks have increased significantly, especially with the U.S. becoming a less reliable ally under President Donald Trump's increasingly isolationist policies.
- UMC's exposure to AI demand remains, but the market's enthusiasm has cooled, reducing potential upside catalysts.
- Despite strong fundamentals like a solid dividend yield and a low price to tangible book value ratio, the stock's price support has weakened since the American election in November.
- Due to heightened geopolitical volatility, I've exited my position in UMC and will stay on the sidelines until risks stabilize.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I closed my position in UMC on March 4, 2025 by selling at $6.66 per share. I had previously opened a position in UMC on February 22, 2024 at $7.75 per share.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.