Over the last five years, things haven't been pretty for shareholders of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). The chipmaker has seen its shares lose roughly half of their value, as the firm has fallen behind peers in the space. Revenue losses and
Intel: The Clock Has Started
Summary
- Intel shares have lost half their value over five years due to revenue struggles and high expenses, prompting a major turnaround.
- New CEO Lip-Bu Tan, the former Cadence Design Systems CEO, faces challenges but brings hope to getting Intel back on track.
- Intel's estimates have declined sharply, putting pressure on management to cut costs and improve cash flow to avoid further financial strain.
