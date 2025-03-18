Faced with stubbornly steady inflation and a labor market that has begun to bend, Federal Reserve officials this week will almost certainly keep benchmark interest rates untouched while issuing a fresh perspective on the economic road ahead.
Fed To Update Economic Projections, Hold Rates Steady As Uncertainty Soars
Summary
- Fed officials will release a quarterly update on March 19 summing up their expectations for economic growth, unemployment, inflation and benchmark rates for the next few years.
- With President Donald Trump unveiling billions of dollars worth of new tariffs every few days and ongoing efforts to gut federal government spending through unprecedented job cuts, economic uncertainty is spiking to levels last seen during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Fed is facing mounting signs of stagflation - a mix of hotter inflation, rising unemployment and a recession - complicating the prospects of a soft landing.
