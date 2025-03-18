CION Investment: A Dividend Cut Is Likely, But I Remain Long
Summary
- CION Investment has recently issued its Q4, 2024 report.
- The NII per share has declined to a level, where the dividend is no longer covered.
- This has also provided a fruitful environment for the bears to speak about PIK and insufficient cash generation to accommodate the dividend.
- I agree that these risks are material and have notable probabilities of occurring.
- Having said that, I still consider CION carrying a favorable risk-to-return offering. I discuss pros and cons in more detail here in the article.
