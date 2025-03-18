Rigetti Computing: This Quantum Stock Just Popped, We Say Buy (Rating Upgrade)

HedgeMix
2.39K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Rigetti Computing is a leading provider of Superconducting Quantum Computing solutions.
  • The company caters to a large TAM of $1-2 billion prior to 2030, which will increase significantly to $15-30 billion during 2030-40.
  • The company is well on track to achieve its key technology milestones: 36-qubit system by 2Q25 and 108-qubit system by 4Q25.
  • The recent agreement with Quanta Computer to develop and commercialize the quantum computing technology is a big positive for the company.
  • I have a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of $14.
3D illustration of a working quantum computer. Quantum computing concept

adventtr

Authored by Garvit Bhandari

Recap of previous article on RGTI

The previous article on Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) highlighted its technology roadmap for 2025. I had recommended a Hold rating on the stock. The Hold rating was on the back

This article was written by

HedgeMix
2.39K Followers
Stock analysis brought to you by the team at HedgeMix. The analysis is based on a careful review of the growth prospects of each company. For valuation purposes, we often use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, sharing valuable insight on cash flow generation under different business models.Associated with SA analyst Garvit Bhandari.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RGTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RGTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RGTI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News