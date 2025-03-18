Tempus AI: The Investment Opportunity Of A Decade, Strong Buy

HedgeMix
2.39K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Tempus AI's financials have significantly improved, with positive cash flow expected by year-end and strong revenue growth projected for FY25.
  • Q4FY24 saw record revenues, driven by a 35.8% YoY growth, with the Data & Services segment growing by 44.6% YoY.
  • FY24 revenues hit an all-time high of $693.4 million, with major agreements signed and the launch of the AI-enabled health app, Olivia.
  • Management guides for $1.24 billion in 2025 revenues, a 79% YoY growth, bolstered by the Ambry Genetics acquisition and a growing TAM.
  • I rank TEM a 'Strong Buy' with a target price of $62.

Using AI technology helps with genetic code prediction research.

Suriphon Singha

Authored by Jacques Georget

Recap

In December last year, we initiated coverage on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM), a US-based health tech company specialized in Genomics and data-driven AI solutions for the healthcare industry. The article introduced readers to the business

This article was written by

HedgeMix
2.39K Followers
Stock analysis brought to you by the team at HedgeMix. The analysis is based on a careful review of the growth prospects of each company. For valuation purposes, we often use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, sharing valuable insight on cash flow generation under different business models.Associated with SA analyst Garvit Bhandari.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TEM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TEM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News