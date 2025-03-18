American Eagle Is Cheap Cyclically But Peers Are More Attractive
Summary
- American Eagle Outfitters reported a solid Q4 but issued a grim outlook for Q1 and FY25, with significant margin pressures and declining revenue expected.
- Despite low valuation, AEO faces operational challenges and competitive pressures, underperforming compared to peers like Abercrombie & Fitch and Gap.
- Management guided for a severe gross margin decline in 1H 2025, impacting operating profits significantly, raising concerns about AEO's ability to compete.
- AEO's valuation may appeal for a cyclical bet, but better-performing retailers at similar valuations make it less attractive; hence, I maintain a Hold rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.