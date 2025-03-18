PHYS: $3,000 Gold Is Just A Warm-Up

Mike Fay
5.44K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Patience with PHYS has paid off as it breaks out, outperforming US equities; I expect this trend to continue based on gold flow data and technicals.
  • ETF and central bank gold flows have turned positive, with North America leading the charge, indicating strong demand and bullish sentiment.
  • Technically, a brief pullback in gold is expected, but long-term fundamentals and historical bull market patterns suggest significant upside potential.
  • PHYS remains my top holding for tax-advantaged accounts due to its slight discount to NAV and comparable expense ratio to GLD.

Gold Ingot

t_kimura

Back in early-October, I covered the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) for Seeking Alpha and said patience would be rewarded.

After briefly gaining 5% shortly following the publishing of that article, gold (XAUUSD:CUR) took a breather and PHYS

This article was written by

Mike Fay
5.44K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I also write the Heretic Speculator newsletter over at Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHYS, XAUUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PHYS Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PHYS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PHYS
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
PHYS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News