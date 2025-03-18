Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) reported its Q4-2024 financial results last Thursday. The company reported increasing revenues and an adjusted EBITDA of $7 million. International cannabis sales are driving growth. The company's stock price is down 10.6% since I covered it
Village Farms Remains Undervalued After Reporting Improved Q4 Financial Results
Summary
- Village Farms recently reported improved Q4 2024 financial results.
- Revenues were up 11% YoY, and international sales were up 113% YoY.
- The company expects international sales to triple through 2025.
- VFF stock price has been down 17% over the last twelve months.
- I continue my rating of a Buy since the company remains undervalued.
