Magnificent-7 Q4 2024 Earnings Review: Growth Holds, But Rotation Awaits

FTSE Russell
968 Followers
(19min)

Summary

  • Q4 delivered another strong quarter for both top- and bottom-line growth, and it appears that analysts have become more precise in forecasting revenue for the group.
  • The Mag-7 remains highly profitable but continues to trade at a substantial premium to the S&P 500, though valuations have moderated in recent quarters.
  • Looking ahead, we expect the S&P 493 to play a larger role in earnings growth contribution on a relative basis.

Generating growth by joining forces

Cecilie_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

By Tajinder Dhillon, Senior Research Analyst, LSEG | Dewi John, Head of Research, EMEA, LSEG Lipper

While the Mag-7 are still expected to post strong earnings growth in the quarters ahead, their relative contribution to overall S&P

This article was written by

FTSE Russell
968 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MAGS--
Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News