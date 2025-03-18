Ford: Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain
Summary
- Ford is currently undervalued by 13.1%, but short-term volatility due to tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainties suggests waiting for a better entry point.
- The Company had a strong 2024 with record revenue of $185bn, despite challenging market conditions and a mixed performance across its segments. Business remains resilient.
- Long-term success hinges on operational efficiency, volume growth, and the success of its EV strategy, despite current losses in the EV segment.
- With a 7.71% dividend yield, the jury is still out on whether a dividend cut is coming, though for now, it looks safe enough.
- Ford is a 'Hold' but could soon be a 'Buy' on any significant price drop, offering income investors a solid entry opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.