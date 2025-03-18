Ford: Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain

Xanadu Research
90 Followers
(19min)

Summary

  • Ford is currently undervalued by 13.1%, but short-term volatility due to tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainties suggests waiting for a better entry point.
  • The Company had a strong 2024 with record revenue of $185bn, despite challenging market conditions and a mixed performance across its segments. Business remains resilient.
  • Long-term success hinges on operational efficiency, volume growth, and the success of its EV strategy, despite current losses in the EV segment.
  • With a 7.71% dividend yield, the jury is still out on whether a dividend cut is coming, though for now, it looks safe enough.
  • Ford is a 'Hold' but could soon be a 'Buy' on any significant price drop, offering income investors a solid entry opportunity.

Electric pick-up truck Ford F-150

Tramino

Few companies are as well known as the Ford Motor Company or Ford (NYSE:F). In summary, however, Ford is one of the largest global automotive businesses that "develops and delivers innovative—trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury

This article was written by

Xanadu Research
90 Followers
I am an Asia based long-term dividend investor. I am CPA and Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA, CGMA). My goal for investing is to create a steady and growing stream of dividends to achieve financial freedom and augment my eventual retirement. I am building a dividend portfolio consisting of a mix of dividend growth and medium-high yield stocks with significant Asia and US exposure.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About F Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on F

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
F
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News