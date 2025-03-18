In my last piece on Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID), titled 'Lucid Motors: Dead Money In 2025' I made the argument that the electric vehicle company was poised for hard times in 2025 due to weak quarterly delivery levels. Lucid
Lucid: Sell Case Confirmed - No Profits In Sight
Summary
- Lucid Motors scaled up deliveries in 2024 but remains unprofitable and is expected to face substantial cash burn and negative free cash flow.
- Despite plans to double deliveries in 2025, Lucid Motors is projected to lose over $100K per vehicle sold, raising significant cash flow concerns.
- Rivian Automotive is a more compelling investment due to higher delivery volumes, a stronger balance sheet, and a lower sales multiple.
- Lucid Motors' high valuation and cash burn trend justify maintaining a 'Sell' rating, despite its delivery growth and potential future capital raises.
