The Good Brigade

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Wholesale egg prices drop, but retail rates could take time to catch up. (00:23) Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) in talks to acquire Wiz for $30B - WSJ. (01:49) BYD shares hit record high after rolling out new ultra-fast EV chargers. (02:38)

This is an abridged transcript.

Wholesale egg prices have been declining, given the rapid recovery in supply and no significant bird flu outbreaks this month. But it's unclear when retail prices will reflect this decline.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, national wholesale egg prices fell to $4.15 per dozen as of March 14, compared to $6.85 a week earlier. That's about half the levels seen at the start of the month.

"However, these declines have yet to be reflected at store shelves and, until they are, demand is expected to remain dampened," the agency said. "Grocers have made progress in maintaining a more consistent stock of shell eggs, but some of this is due to many offering little in the way of price incentives, which helped to reduce or eliminate much of the panic and opportunity buying seen in February."

Last month, consumers on average paid a record $5.90 for a dozen large grade-A eggs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's 22% higher than the previous record of $4.82 per dozen in January 2023.

Wholesale prices will likely fall further, given "extreme pressure" from market dynamics, Karyn Rispoli, managing editor at Expana, told CNBC. Expana tracks agricultural commodity prices.

But there's generally a lag of at least 2-3 weeks between a change in wholesale costs and resulting retail pricing. And retailers ultimately choose "how closely they want to track wholesale prices," Rispoli added.

To note, the Department of Justice is investigating the surge in egg prices, and looking into whether large producers have conspired to raise prices or limit supply.

Consumer advocacy group Food & Water Watch has claimed that Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) raised prices during the bird flu outbreak in 2023 despite its flocks being unaffected. The price hikes allegedly helped the largest U.S. egg producer earn over $1B in "windfall profits" that year.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is in advanced discussions to purchase cybersecurity startup Wiz for around $30 billion.

A potential deal comes after Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was close to a deal to purchase Wiz last summer for about $23 billion, the WSJ has previously reported. The talks were scuttled amid some concern that the deal could take a long time to gain regulatory approval.

This new deal could happen soon if the discussions don't hit any last-minute problems, according to a WSJ report on Monday, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Wiz was founded in Israel in 2020 and is now headquartered in New York. The cybersecurity startup provides cloud security services with real-time threat detection and responses powered by artificial intelligence.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) hit a record high today after the company unveiled a new fast-charging technology and announced an employee share incentive plan.

Shares rose as much as 6.0% to a record 408.80 Hong Kong dollars, equivalent to $52.61, early Tuesday before paring gains to 3.2%.

BYD on Monday unveiled a new “Super e-Platform” technology, which it says will be capable of peak charging speeds of 1,000 kilowatts.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

SA Maps: Tracking benchmark interest rates around the world

Which beaten down stocks have the best chance for a quick rebound?

Grab said to be moving forward with GoTo takeover

Catalyst watch:

Notable investor events include Adobe's (ADBE) Investor Meeting at the Adobe Summit, Box's (BOX) Financial Analyst Day, and Corning's (GLW) Investor Event at the New York Stock Exchange.

The crypto world will be paying attention to the Sui Gaming Summit in San Francisco. The event is focused on game development for the Sui (SUI-USD) blockchain in gaming

Chevron (CVX) CFO Eimear Bonner will discuss corporate strategy at the Piper Sandler Energy Conference.

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang will give a keynote address at the company's GTC event. Potential announcements related to robotics, sovereign AI, AI agents, and automotive technologies are anticipated. The list of stocks that correlate closely to Nvidia (NVDA) includes Broadcom (AVGO), Marvell Technology (MRVL), and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) will present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference.

Stellantis (STLA) Chief Financial Officer Doug Ostermann will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research Virtual Auto Summit.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 1.3% at $68/barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.8% at $82,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.4% and the DAX is up 1.7%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) -31% – Shares plunged after Bank of America (BAC) and Webull Pay opted not to renew their commercial agreements, impacting Bakkt's loyalty and crypto services revenue.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 am Import/Export Prices

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.