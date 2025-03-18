Last week's University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey saw economic expectations plunge for Democrats, Independents and Republicans. Those expecting an improved financial situation one year from now reached the lowest since 1980 (shown below, courtesy of The Daily Shot).
U.S. Recession Odds Spike With Households Pessimistic And Risk-Exposed
Summary
- Last week’s University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey saw economic expectations plunge for Democrats, Independents and Republicans.
- According to Fed data, 43% of American households’ financial assets were in stocks at the end of last year, the highest share ever.
- While 58% of American households own some stocks via mutual funds or individual shares, a record 93% of stock market wealth is held by the top 10% of income earners.
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.