I rate Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) a Hold for income investors looking for long term buy and hold real estate equity investments. The most important factors that influence my opinion of the
RQI: Quality REIT Portfolio With Monthly Income
Summary
- Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund is ideal for income investors seeking long-term, predictable monthly dividends from a diversified real estate portfolio.
- RQI is managed by a proven team with expertise in real estate investments.
- The closed-end fund trades at a -3.17% discount to NAV, uses 29.2% leverage, and has outperformed its sector index over the past 10 years.
- Risks include interest rate sensitivity and recession impacts.
- In this article I explain the benefits of holding RQI and what could change to make it a Buy.
