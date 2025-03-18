I am downranking low-beta (0.57) NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) to hold relative to my previous analysis. NextEra has two primary parts: its Florida utility business (FPL) which serves about six million customer accounts (about twelve million people) and its national renewables energy project
NextEra Energy In New Era (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- NextEra Energy is a utility and energy project holding company with a $148 billion market capitalization and a current dividend of 3.1%.
- NextEra has two parts: a strong Florida electric utility and a division that develops, constructs, and operates generation and transmission assets, particularly renewables.
- The increased electricity demand backdrop is offset by changes in energy policy (broader solution set that includes hydrocarbons) and the unknown effect of cutting government spending by up to $2 trillion.
