Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a company I own in my personal portfolio, and as it's falling, I keep buying more. I have to rate the company as a STRONG BUY, thanks to its growing opportunities for higher market share, and great growth
Qualcomm: Undervalued, With Great Potential And Healthy Fundamentals
Summary
- Qualcomm stock is a STRONG BUY due to its growing market opportunities, robust financials, and significant undervaluation, despite potential risks from tariffs and losing Apple as a customer.
- The company's expansion into the automotive sector, with high projected growth rates, further solidifies its promising future and revenue potential.
- Qualcomm's financial health is strong, with a 5-year revenue CAGR of 13.72%, net income CAGR of 23.45%, and FCF CAGR of 33.17%, alongside low debt levels.
- Intrinsic value calculations show Qualcomm is undervalued by 56.21%, providing a 35% margin of safety, supporting the STRONG BUY rating.
