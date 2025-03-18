Nutanix: No Longer A Bargain With Stock Market Turmoil, Sell Here (Rating Downgrade)

Mar. 18, 2025 9:48 AM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX) StockNTNX
Gary Alexander
30.68K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • I'm downgrading Nutanix stock to a sell rating from a previous buy after its marked outperformance vis-à-vis other tech stocks this year.
  • Now trading at ~7x forward revenue, Nutanix is pricier than peers like Workday and Salesforce. Many small/mid-cap peers have also seen tremendous multiple contraction recently.
  • Nutanix is facing high expectations, with consensus calling for growth to be sustained at 16% y/y through FY26.
  • The company's current growth trends may be supported by a pull-forward in infrastructure investments to enable AI.
Shot of Data Center With Multiple Rows of Fully Operational Server Racks. Modern Telecommunications, Artificial Intelligence,server room,3d rendering

Oselote

Amid the turbulence that has cascaded across the stock markets over the past month, disproportionately impacting tech and growth stocks that are most sensitive to macroeconomic conditions and interest rates, one major mid-cap tech company has held relatively much firmer:

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
30.68K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NTNX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTNX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTNX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News