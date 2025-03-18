Amid the turbulence that has cascaded across the stock markets over the past month, disproportionately impacting tech and growth stocks that are most sensitive to macroeconomic conditions and interest rates, one major mid-cap tech company has held relatively much firmer:
Nutanix: No Longer A Bargain With Stock Market Turmoil, Sell Here (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I'm downgrading Nutanix stock to a sell rating from a previous buy after its marked outperformance vis-à-vis other tech stocks this year.
- Now trading at ~7x forward revenue, Nutanix is pricier than peers like Workday and Salesforce. Many small/mid-cap peers have also seen tremendous multiple contraction recently.
- Nutanix is facing high expectations, with consensus calling for growth to be sustained at 16% y/y through FY26.
- The company's current growth trends may be supported by a pull-forward in infrastructure investments to enable AI.
