Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) has long advocated for human freelancers, citing their creativity and unique skills as irreplaceable by technology. Over the past year, however, the company has acknowledged growing competition from AI - yet they maintained that AI is a net
From Freelancers To Algorithms: Fiverr's AI Gamble
Summary
- Fiverr's estimated marketplace revenue fell 9.4% sequentially during the fourth quarter, likely due to increased pressure from generative AI tools.
- In response, Fiverr introduced their own generative AI tool, Fiverr Go - a move likely to alienate freelancers and buyers alike.
- Projects on Fiverr Go are priced near human freelancer rates, making them uncompetitive with generative AI tools from companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Adobe.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.