Summary

  • Lundin Gold reported near-record production in Q4-24, with ~135,200 ounces produced at industry-leading AISC margins of ~67%.
  • This strong performance allowed the company to deliver on cost guidance despite headwinds from the higher gold price, while also trouncing its production guidance.
  • Notably, recent optimization work remains on schedule to deliver a much stronger H2-25 (higher recoveries/throughput) and the company has seen no shortage of exploration success.
  • That said, Lundin Gold's outperformance and near flawless execution have left the stock on a strong technical sell signal and priced for near perfection, suggesting that caution is warranted.
Gold mining underground

agnormark

G/T = grams per tonne (of gold or silver). GEOs = gold-equivalent ounces. SEOs = silver-equivalent ounces. AISC refers to all-in sustaining costs. LOMP = life of mine plan. TPD = tonnes per day.

