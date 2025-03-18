UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 18, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Li - Head, IR

Wu Tianhua - Chairman and CEO

John Zeng - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Cindy Wang - China Renaissance

Emma Xu - Bank of America Securities

Hua Fan - CICC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the UP Fintech Holding Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, March 18, 2025.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Aaron Li, the Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Aaron Li

Thank you, Operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the call today. UP Fintech Holding Limited's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website at ir.itigerup.com, as well as GlobeNewswire services.

On the call today from UP Fintech are Mr. Wu Tianhua, Chairman and CEO; Mr. John Zeng, our CFO; Mr. Huang Lei, CEO of U.S. Tiger Securities; and Mr. Kenny Zhao, our Financial Controller.

Mr. Wu will give an overview of our business operations and discuss corporate highlights. Mr. Zeng will then discuss our financial results. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows their remarks.

Now, let me cover the safe harbor. The statements we are about to make contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in