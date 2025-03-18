Update On The Liberty Broadband Preferreds, The To-Be Charter Communications Preferreds

Joris Gijzendorffen
424 Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Liberty Broadband preferred stock, soon to be Charter Communications preferreds, offers unique and attractive features for retail investors, inherited from CGI Alaska's original issuance.
  • The merger between Liberty Broadband and Charter Communications simplifies the financing structure, with the transaction expected to close by June 30, 2027.
  • Charter Communications, a top-tier telco, confirms it will respect the original attractive features of the preferred stock, making it a rare find for retail investors.
  • Liberty Broadband preferred stock compares favorably with AT&T preferred stocks.

Book with page about preferred stock. Trading concept.

designer491

Intro: Odd Liberty Broadband Preferred Stock

Occasionally, there are securities that trade on the exchange that are odd, or at least, different from what is normal. The security that is the topic of this article is an example. It's a preferred stock that

This article was written by

Joris Gijzendorffen
424 Followers
TMT sector professional. Over 20 years of experience working in the sector in Europe and outside Europe. Decade of investing experience to keep in close touch with companies and themes that are relevant for my work.Companies where I worked are among others: KPN, Chellomedia, Liberty Global, UPC Cablecom Switzerland, Get Sweden, Ooredoo Middle East, Cell C South Africa, Du Dubai, Axiata South East Asia, Celcom Malaysia, Vodafone.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LBRDP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LBRDP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LBRDP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LBRDP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News