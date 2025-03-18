As a former SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN ) shareholder and a huge believer in this company’s long-term potential, I am still not in a rush to re-enter, even after the stock dropped from $24 per share to approximately $10. Despite the stiff

I am a finance and investment enthusiast with a strong focus on fundamental analysis, valuation, and long-term growth potential, particularly in the AI, fintech, and tech sectors. My background includes academic studies in finance and economics, along with experience in equity research, financial modeling, and investment content creation. I actively analyze publicly traded companies, focusing on business fundamentals, earnings trends, and competitive positioning. I also run a finance-focused YouTube-channel "The Market Monkeys", where I discuss investment strategies, company earnings, and stock market trends. I joined Seeking Alpha to contribute well-researched, data-driven analysis that helps investors make informed decisions. My goal is to provide clear, unbiased insights into companies’ strengths, risks, and valuation to help readers navigate the stock market effectively.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.