Buffett's Letter, Geico's Revival, And The Ongoing Rivalry With Progressive

Alexander Steinberg
5.01K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Warren Buffett's annual letter hints at his impending retirement, with Greg Abel poised to take over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
  • GEICO's profitability has improved under Todd Combs, but it has lost market share to Progressive, which excels in growth and innovation.
  • Progressive's dual strategy of using brokers and direct-to-consumer approaches, along with bundled coverages and UBI, gives it a competitive edge over GEICO.
  • Despite Progressive's high valuation, its strong momentum and potential for long-term growth make it a compelling investment, though it requires careful timing.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) office in Buffalo, NY, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This is a slightly edited article that I published elsewhere on Feb 23, 2025.

I sense a note of farewell in the recently released annual letter by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (NYSE:BRK.A) (

This article was written by

Alexander Steinberg
5.01K Followers
Ph.D. and MBA with 20+ years of investment experience. I began as a scientist, working under a future Nobel laureate, before transitioning to executive roles in major U.S. corporations. After founding and leading my own company for 15 years, I shifted to full-time investing. My insights blend scientific rigor, entrepreneurial leadership, and executive expertise, driven by a passion for continuous learning. I enjoy publishing on SA but publish elsewhere as well - google me to find out.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, PGR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BRK.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRK.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRK.A
--
BRK.B
--
BRK:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News