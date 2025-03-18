Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) is a little more than eight years old, and operating in a space that has long been touted to become the next big thing. With AI now firmly in
SNSR: Not The Kind Of AI Exposure One Would Expect
Summary
- Global X Internet of Things ETF has returned 140% since 2016, not counting the recent market decline; it struggles to outperform the broader market due to the 0.68% expense ratio.
- The ETF was well-positioned for outperformance in the past, benefiting during tech booms like the pandemic and the 2023 tech resurgence.
- Despite being 77% technology-centric, the ETF doesn't closely track mainstream AI technology, highlighting the niche nature of the Internet of Things segment.
- There's a disconnect between AI R&D spending and the limited advancements in "smart" devices, which haven't significantly benefited from AI innovations. Hold for now.
