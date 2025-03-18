The recent downshift in estimates for US economic output in the first quarter persists, based on the revised median nowcast for a set of analytics compiled by CapitalSpectator.com. The sluggish median estimate for next month’s release of the official
U.S. GDP Nowcast Remains Close To Stall-Speed Pace For Q1
Summary
- The sluggish median estimate for the official Q1 GDP report suggests that the economy will continue growing in the first three months of 2025.
- However, the slide in the past few weeks highlights an increased vulnerability in Q2 and beyond.
- Output is set to rise a weak 1.2% in the first quarter (annualized real rate), according to the median nowcast.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.