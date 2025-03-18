Mar-A-Lago Accord: 10 Questions Answered On Devaluing The Dollar

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.42K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • A recurring story in the financial press over recent weeks has been that Washington may be operating off a blueprint for restructuring the global trading system.
  • A big part of that plan is first to tariff trading partners and then offer incentives of lower tariff rates if partners participate in a 'Mar-a-Lago Accord' to weaken the dollar.
  • The first big test here will come in April as to whether the Administration is prepared to go hard on reciprocal tariffs - even at the expense of still lower US equities - in order to restructure the global trading system.

Innovation and new ideas lightbulb concept with Question Mark

Olemedia

By Chris Turner, Francesco Pesole, & Padhraic Garvey, CFA

Mar-a-Lago: What's all the fuss?

Over recent weeks, there has been increasing attention in the financial press on what could be a blueprint for the Trump administration's plans to restructure

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.42K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

About DXY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USDOLLAR
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News