Shares of AGNC preferreds, AGNC Investment Corp. 6.12 DP SH PFD F (NASDAQ:AGNCP) trade around $25. The stripped yield looks awful at 6.11%, however the floating rate kicks in very soon. If shares were floating, the yield would be around 9.23%.

What do we think about that?

Well, it's not bad. It just isn't anything to get excited about. I've been excited about these shares quite a few times. Back then, the floating date was further away. However, the shares were priced at a substantial discount to $25. The combination of the dividend yield and the expected appreciation created a compelling investment.

I traded in shares of AGNCP several times. Not all were profits, but that's because occasionally, I closed out positions early to swap into another share that was even more attractively valued. I can live with that. The question is simply what investors should think about the shares today.

Potential Capital Gain

It's pretty small. The yield to call is about 4.3%. That figure is already annualized. Not much to be excited about.

Dividend Yield

The upcoming yield around 9.26% isn't too bad. It's not great, but the AGNC preferred shares are among the lower risk preferred shares we cover.

Floating Spread

Shares will be set to 4.697% + 3-month SOFR + 0.26161%.

That isn't bad, but it isn't really high either. It's about average for the preferred shares that we've assigned a risk rating from 1.0 to 2.0.

Consequently, if we get into a scenario with more recessionary risk, we could see a bit more pressure on the share prices from the weaker spread. But that's all theory really. Look, where we stand today is a pretty strange place in history.

There are a bunch of preferred shares trading at substantially negative yields to call. That includes two of the other shares from AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC). Both AGNC Investment Corp. CUM 1/1000 7% C (AGNCN) and AGNC Investment Corp. 6.5% DP SH PFD E (AGNCO) trade at a negative yield to call. Investors are really paying up for those shares with a slightly higher floating spread.

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. 6.875 DEP REP D (AGNCM) are a viable alternative. They're already floating, and they have a spread of only 4.332%. That's really low. The yield to call for AGNCM is very similar. So, in my opinion, AGNCP is better. It has a better spread and a similar yield to call. I like that better. But I don't like it all that much.

Why Write About AGNCP?

OK. I get it. There's certainly a viable question about why I would bother writing on the share to just say "Yeah, look, the price is about right."

However, the fact remains that there was painfully little analysis available on the shares. Given the lack of analysis, it's nice to provide shareholders with an update on the current situation.

If I was holding shares, would I sell them?

That probably depends on the tax classification, which is something we absolutely do not provide guidance on. So I'll just give some hypotheticals. If I was at risk of facing short-term capital gains, I would definitely sit on my hands. Wouldn't touch a thing. I have no interest in a bigger tax bill.

What if I had a long-term position and the capital gains tax would be very small? Then maybe? It would be a tough call. I could reallocate for a slightly better position, but would it be worth the effort? Hard to say. I have more time to devote to stock analysis and portfolio management than many readers, so my decisions could be a bit different.

Would I add to the position? No. I don't see a compelling reason to pick them over the sector given the valuation. If the price was lower, I would certainly be interested. We expect these shares to trade in a reasonably tight range. The difference between shares being in our target buying range and being overpriced is about 6%. That's not the tightest range we have, but it's reasonably tight.

Some investors think everything must be a buy or a sell. But quite frankly, that's impractical in the real world. I typically place a few transactions in a month. Some months I place zero trades. When there are opportunities to enhance returns, trading makes sense. That's particularly relevant if it's an opportunity to enhance returns while maintaining a very similar exposure. That's where I get excited. Swapping back and forth to take advantage of relative pricing failures is fun. Well, it's fun for me. Some people hate the idea of placing those trades.

I'll probably write another piece on this share in a few months as these preferreds and other investments are part of the discussions we have at The REIT Forum. Thanks for reading.