Brookfield Corporation: Now Even Better

Jonathan Weber
Investing Group
(10min)

Summary

  • Brookfield Corporation's underlying value is climbing, with distributable earnings growing 24% in Q4 2024, making it an attractive investment.
  • BN's market cap of $76 billion and a low earnings multiple of 15.6 make it undervalued.
  • Fee-bearing capital grew from $460 billion to $540 billion in 2024, and deployable capital stands at $160 billion, indicating strong growth potential.
  • BN's strong track record, attractive valuation, and positive outlook make it a compelling buy, especially given the recent share price decline.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Five stacks of coloured coins with a graph line above

Richard Drury

Article Thesis

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is an asset manager with an excellent outlook and track record. Following the recent pullback, shares have become even more attractive – underlying value keeps climbing, while the price has gotten cheaper. For long-term-oriented investors, Brookfield Corporation is

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber
52.05K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BN, BEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BN
--
BN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News