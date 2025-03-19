This monthly article series identifies 10 Undervalued Dividend Growth Stocks for further research and possible investment. I present the top-ranked candidates based on quality scores. These high-quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks are good candidates for your dividend growth portfolio. As always, I recommend
10 Undervalued Dividend Growth Stocks: March 2025
Summary
- I rank a selection of undervalued dividend growth stocks in Dividend Radar and present the ten top-ranked stocks for consideration.
- I use two valuation screens, one based on my fair value estimate, and another comparing each stock's forward dividend yield with its 5-year average dividend yield.
- To rank stocks, I do a quality assessment and sort candidates by quality scores, breaking ties with additional metrics.
- This month, I'm presenting the ten top-ranked undervalued dividend growth stocks yielding at least 4%.
