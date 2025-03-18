When stock markets are volatile, it's comforting to have regular income from dividends and distributions. This year, it's been particularly reassuring to hold the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:BND), as not only is it providing
BND: Strong Fiscal Support
Summary
- BND offers a 3.67% monthly yield, low risk, and potential modest capital gains, making it a solid income fund for 2025.
- The fund invests in medium-term, investment-grade bonds, including US Treasuries and corporate bonds, with an average maturity of 8.3 years.
- The current administration's focus on lowering long-term yields supports BND's price, despite potential risks from inflation and slower growth.
- With a low expense ratio of 0.03% and excellent liquidity, BND is ideal for investors seeking income and stability in a volatile market.
