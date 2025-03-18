PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Bank of America Securities 2025: Electronic Payments Symposium Conference (Transcript)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bank of America Securities 2025: Electronic Payments Symposium Conference March 18, 2025 9:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Frank Keller - EVP, General Manager, Large Enterprise & Merchant Platform

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

Jason Kupferberg

All right. We're ready for our next session here, and we are very excited to have Frank Keller from PayPal with us. He's General Manager of the large enterprise business. So Frank, we appreciate your time. Thanks for being here. And it would be good just to start, maybe for those who are a little less familiar, I didn't make it to the Investor Day. Just tell us a bit about your role and responsibilities and how that's evolved at PayPal over time.

Frank Keller

Sure. Thanks, Jason. And super excited to be here talking about wind checkout actually. That's very important very important for all of us. So, I've been with PayPal for 14 years, started in Germany, ran the market for a while.

And I'm now overseeing our large enterprise and merchant platform group. So, think of it that's kind of two roles that I have. One is all the success -- driving success with our large enterprises around the world globally, all the brands that you can imagine, all big brands.

And then the second part of the job is providing the platform capabilities to connect the consumer and the merchant side of our tool side network. More specifically, that's everything around checkout, and that's everything around enterprise payments.

Jason Kupferberg

It's a lot. Well, the title of your presentation at the Investor Day was wind checkout. The investment community is obviously super focused on what you had to say, it's a great interest, certainly great interest to investors. And so, PayPal has this target now to accelerate growth in the