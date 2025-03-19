Acerinox: Successfully Navigating Through Choppy Waters

Mar. 19, 2025 10:30 AM ETAcerinox, S.A. (ANIOY) StockANIOY
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Acerinox's diversification into specialty alloys, including the acquisition of Haynes International, has bolstered its financial performance despite a challenging stainless steel market.
  • The company's net profit for 2024 was 214.6M EUR, with a net income attributable to shareholders of about 225M EUR, or 90 eurocents per share.
  • Acerinox's free cash flow was negative due to high capex, but investments in growth and synergies from the Haynes acquisition are expected to pay off.
  • Despite a tough outlook for 2025, Acerinox's strong US presence and expansion plans position it well for future growth, with significant synergy benefits anticipated.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »
View of the Acerinox headquarters in Madrid, Spain

valilung

Introduction

I'm quite pleased the two stainless steel producers that I follow here on Seeking Alpha decided to diversify their operations a while ago. Aperam (OTC:APEMY) diversified into the recycling sector and recently acquired Universal, allowing it to

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.54K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ANIOY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ANIOY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANIOY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ANIOY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News