SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) 37th Annual Roth Conference (Transcript)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) 37th Annual Roth Conference March 17, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

J.B. Lowe - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Philip Shen - Roth Capital Partners

Philip Shen

J.B. Lowe with SolarEdge, VP of IR. So, thanks for joining. J.B.

J.B. Lowe

Happy to be here, thanks, so.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Philip Shen

So, SolarEdge has had some challenges in recent years. A lot stemming from Europe, but also some in the U.S., but we've recently been writing about some potential there for you to maybe take some share back, win some storage, market share especially. And with that comes inverter market share. This is the resi segment. So just for everybody's benefit, they have European business that's both resi and C&I, same with the U.S., the U.S. resi business is maybe 30% of the overall revenue is 25%.

J.B. Lowe

U.S. resi, it's higher.

Philip Shen

It's higher, 40%.

J.B. Lowe

Getting closer.

Philip Shen

Not past 50%, right?

J.B. Lowe

No.

Philip Shen

So, it's an important segment. And so, if there's a bit of a turnaround here, that's super important. So, wanted to understand, what you think, the turnaround. Are you feeling that positivity at all from some of your customers? Because I think the pricing that you guys have for the storage product is attractive and some installers that have been historically end phase have said, we think we might do SolarEdge instead of Powerwall 3. So, what are your thoughts on that? How much runway could there be from this supply issue from Powerwall 3.

J.B. Lowe

Yes, thanks, Phil. You're right. We've had I would say actually kind of throughout the year in 2024, even some nice momentum. In the U.S. market, you saw some of our share numbers. If you look at the Wood Mac numbers, for