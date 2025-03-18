Klarna Group Plc Seeks U.S. IPO On Growth And Operating Improvement

Mar. 18, 2025 3:57 PM ETKlarna (KLAR) StockKLAR
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Klarna Group plc has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final amount may be above $1 billion.
  • The firm is experiencing strong revenue growth and making progress toward operating breakeven, despite still facing high operating losses.
  • KLAR's diverse revenue streams and large merchant-consumer network position it well in the growing Buy Now, Pay Later market.
  • Intense competition and potential recession risks could impact revenue, but Klarna's strategic focus on expansion and AI-driven services is promising.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Businessmen holding a smartphone with icons of BNPL with online shopping icons technology. BNPL Buy now pay later online shopping concept.

Userba011d64_201

Klarna Is Growing Strongly And Making Operating Progress

Klarna Group plc (KLAR) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

KLAR provides merchants and purchasers with

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
20.89K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

More on KLAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KLAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News