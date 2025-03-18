Alphabet: Wiz Deal, The Future Of Cyber From Silicon Wadi
Summary
- Alphabet Inc.’s potential acquisition of Wiz for $32B bolsters its cybersecurity capabilities, leveraging AI-powered tools like Gemini for enhanced threat detection and protection.
- The integration of cybersecurity with advanced LLMs positions Google as a dominant player in tech, with substantial consumer touchpoints and growth potential.
- Despite the DOJ antitrust case, Google's strong balance sheet and low debt make the Wiz acquisition financially feasible and strategically sound.
- GOOGL stock is undervalued, trading at a forward 2026 P/E of 16.06, with potential for significant earnings growth, making it a compelling long-term investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.