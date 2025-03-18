Alphabet: Wiz Deal, The Future Of Cyber From Silicon Wadi

Brett Ashcroft Green
7.59K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Alphabet Inc.’s potential acquisition of Wiz for $32B bolsters its cybersecurity capabilities, leveraging AI-powered tools like Gemini for enhanced threat detection and protection.
  • The integration of cybersecurity with advanced LLMs positions Google as a dominant player in tech, with substantial consumer touchpoints and growth potential.
  • Despite the DOJ antitrust case, Google's strong balance sheet and low debt make the Wiz acquisition financially feasible and strategically sound.
  • GOOGL stock is undervalued, trading at a forward 2026 P/E of 16.06, with potential for significant earnings growth, making it a compelling long-term investment.

Medium wide shot of female computer engineer configuring server in data center

Thomas Barwick

Thoughts from my previous article on Google

As one of the bigger Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), (NASDAQ:GOOG) aka Google bulls on Seeking Alpha, the premise of my last article was that the stock is

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green
7.59K Followers
I'm a full time value investor and writer who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, Owner Earnings discounting, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I also believe tracking earnings growth versus price appreciation is an essential element to any quality evaluation.I also advocate self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula. This can help with tax efficiency owning an index’s or strategy’s underlying shares versus shares of an ETF.My previous working background is in private credit and CRE mezzanine financing for a family office. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings, previously serving as a court interpreter. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia. I have worked with top CRE developers in the past including The Witkoff Group , Kushner Companies, Durst Organization and Fortress Investment Group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News