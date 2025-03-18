Buffett Loves Berkshire's Japan Investments

Mar. 18, 2025 3:25 PM ETDXJ
WisdomTree
5.64K Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • Warren Buffett’s growing interest in Japanese equities, particularly in five major trading firms, reflects his confidence in their strong fundamentals and attractive valuations. In fact, on March 17, 2025, it was reported that he had increased his stake in these stocks even further.
  • By financing his Japanese investments with low-cost yen-denominated debt, Buffett effectively hedges currency risk while capitalizing on the country’s lower interest rates, a strategy that has already yielded billions in gains for Berkshire Hathaway.
  • Investors looking to follow Buffett’s lead in Japan can consider the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, which provides exposure to Japanese dividend-paying exporters while neutralizing currency fluctuations.

A graph moving up

Richard Drury

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA, Jeremy Schwartz, CFA

One of our favorite annual events occurs when Warren Buffett, Chair and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, publishes his annual shareholder letter.

WisdomTree has focused on Japanese equities all the way

This article was written by

WisdomTree
5.64K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DXJ--
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News