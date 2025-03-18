SSR Mining: Çöpler Restart Anxiety, But CC&V Acquisition Boosts Prospects

Summary

  • SSR Mining Inc. receives a "Hold" rating due to solid operations, strategic acquisitions, and rising gold prices, despite challenges in Türkiye.
  • The acquisition of Cripple Creek & Victor Mine enhances SSRM's portfolio, reducing exposure to Türkiye and boosting North American operations.
  • Strong performance from Marigold, Seabee, and Puna mines, coupled with promising gold price forecasts, supports the positive outlook for SSRM.
  • Investors are advised to hold SSRM shares and consider adding after a significant price drop, given potential market volatility and Fed rate decisions.

A “Hold” Rating for SSR Mining Inc.

We are writing this analysis and recommending a positive "Hold" rating on shares of NASDAQ-listed SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), a Denver, Colorado-based gold equivalent ounce ('GEO') mining, development, and exploration company.

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

