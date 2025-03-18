Aegean Airlines S.A. (AGZNF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aegean Airlines S.A. (OTCPK:AGZNF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call March 18, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eftichios Vassilakis - Chairman

Stella Dimaraki - Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Natalia Svyriadi - Eurobank Equities

Andrew Lobbenberg - Barclays

Jakub Caithaml - Wood & Co

Achal Kumar - HSBC

Eftichios Vassilakis

Yes. Thank you very much. Welcome, everybody, to the presentation of the results for 2024. Let me first say that I have Mr. Kouveliotis, our CFO and Deputy CEO, with us; also Stella Dimaraki, our Deputy CFO; and Anthi Katelani, our Investor Relations Director, with us. So we’re all here for your questions.

Let me start by saying that ‘24 has been another strong and successful year for Aegean, actually concluded by probably our most successful fourth quarter. As you know, fourth quarter is typically a weak one for anybody involved in the airline business, but particularly for Greek airlines since most of our demand – strong demand is in the summer. Nevertheless, this quarter, the last quarter of ‘24 was definitely the strongest quarter of the year by relation to the previous year and the quarters before that. We had a 10% increase of revenue with only a 4% increase of activity in terms of ASK. And this has brought up our operating profitability by circa €30 million higher than the year before some negative €6 million of EBIT to positive €27 million for the quarter. So both in terms of operating profitability and in