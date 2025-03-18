Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Presents at Bank of America Electronic Payments Symposium (Transcript)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bank of America Electronic Payments Symposium March 18, 2025 2:40 PM ET

Jason Kupferberg

Next session here, and I think everybody on schedule. We are very excited to have Bob Hau from Fiserv here, Chief Financial Officer, who many of you know. So, Bob, thanks for being here.

Bob Hau

Thanks for having. Appreciate it.

Q - Jason Kupferberg

We've got a lot of stuff we want to, kind of, hit on with you because there's always a lot of stuff going on at Fiserv and tends to be good stuff. So, we like those -- we think those conversations.

I wanted to start kind of big picture on some of the data that you guys tend to put out monthly. You've got your Small Business Index and you've got your spend trend report.

And if we look at what you guys have shown since the beginning of the year, at least through February, pretty healthy numbers. I would say, overall, I mean, seasonally adjusted. It seems like there's stability is kind of the trend.

At the same time, there's been a lot of fresh debates in recent weeks about the macro and the tariff uncertainty and some airlines are cutting guidance, right, and all kinds of moving parts. So, just anything you can share in terms of what you guys are seeing more recently on the merchant side of the business, volumes, transaction growth?

Bob Hau

Yes. So, you pointed to the -- I guess, the one key one I would reference is the Fiserv Small Business Index, which is an index we've been publishing for a little more than a year now that tracks the health of the U.S. small businesses.