Old Mutual Limited (ODMUF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Langa Manqele - Head, Investor Relations

Iain Williamson - Chief Executive Officer

Casper Troskie - Chief Financial Officer

Clarence Nethengwe - Chief Executive Officer, OM Bank

Nico van der Colff - Group Actuary

Kerrin Land - Managing Director, Personal Finance and Wealth Management

Charles Nortje - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Warwick Bam - RMB Morgan Stanley

Francois du Toit - Anchor Stockbrokers

Langa Manqele

Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. On behalf of our Board and the management team, welcome to the Old Mutual Group Annual Results for the period ended 31st December 2024. I am Langa Manqele, Head of Investor Relations for the Old Mutual Group. On our agenda for today, I will begin with our Group CEO, Iain Williamson, who will kick off with an operational and strategic review. He will shortly be followed by Casper Troskie, our Group CFO, to cover the financial review. Iain will then come back to the stage to give us his concluding message.

And with that, I would like to hand over to you, Iain. Thank you.

Iain Williamson

Thanks, Langa. A warm welcome, everyone, and we really appreciate your attendance today. We’ve delivered strong double-digit earnings growth with our key metric for distributable earnings, adjusted headline earnings per share growing by a strong 17% to ZAR1.506 per share. The return on net asset value continued to trend upwards, growing by 160 basis points to 12.7%. And excluding our investments in new growth initiatives, our ROA improved materially to 15.6%. In line with our dividend policy, the Board has declared a final dividend per share of ZAR0.52, bringing our total dividend for the year to ZAR0.86 a share, an increase