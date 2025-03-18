Investors are scrambling to make sense of some mixed messages in the economy and market right now—specifically, the on-again, off-again nature of President Donald Trump’s tariffs; the Federal Reserve’s next moves; and the rising geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle
Recession Warning Signs Are Flashing Red As Consumer Confidence Collapses
Summary
- Trade policy uncertainty and mixed economic signals are causing market volatility, with tariffs and economic data sending conflicting messages to investors.
- Despite market corrections and recession fears, history shows that downturns often present buying opportunities for level-headed investors.
- I recommend maintaining a 10% allocation in gold for stability and upside potential, especially given its performance in uncertain times.
- Stick to long-term goals, avoid emotional decisions, and build a resilient portfolio that includes real assets like gold to hedge against uncertainty.
