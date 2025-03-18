Bristol-Myers Squibb: Why I'm Still Bullish

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • I reiterate my "Buy" rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb due to its undervaluation, strong growth portfolio, and significant cost-saving initiatives.
  • BMY's drug portfolio expansion and strategic productivity initiatives are expected to sustain high EBITDA margins and drive future top-line growth.
  • Despite legacy drug challenges, BMY's growth portfolio shows robust revenue acceleration, with a projected fair value per share of $70.35, offering a 17.25% upside.
  • Risks include potential clinical trial failures and heavy debt load, but current valuation and strategic initiatives provide a compelling buying opportunity for value investors.
  • I keep my "Buy" unchanged.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

The Bristol-Myers Squibb office in Brisbane, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

Into & Thesis

I initiated my coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) in late March 2024 with a "Buy" rating, stating that the stock is poised to go higher because despite its high debt

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
12.3K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BMY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BMY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BMY
--
BMYMP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News